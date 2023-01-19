Indoor humidity: Some tips to reduce the problem

Less cold, more rain and 100% humidity levels in the air may explain the ‘incidence’ of damp hitting the homes of many Portuguese, with reports of mold stains on ceilings, walls and washed clothes. .

2022 will be the warmest year for mainland Portugal since 1931

December 2022 was the warmest December in the last 92 years, with minimum, average and maximum air temperatures recorded above normal. IPMA.

In addition to high temperatures, It didn’t rain and 250.4mm of rain in December, the second highest since 2000. Apart from this, IPMA has registered. Maximum humidity values Air relative to about 100%.

These factors, taken together, may explain the increase in moisture damage in homes.

What is the “ideal” level of humidity in the air I should have at home?

Keeping indoor humidity within “ideal” values ​​will prevent major problems. Excessive humidity may occur Health problems like respiratory infections, allergies and asthma. Conversely, “low” humidity means the air is too dry, which can irritate the airways.

As stated therein DecoThe best thing is that the humidity of the air inside the house is in between 40% and 60%.

How can indoor humidity be reduced?

Deco recommends keeping indoor humidity within these “ideal” levels Simple actions you can do daily. They are:

While cooking, cover the pans and turn on the extractor hood.

Avoid drying clothes indoors as much as possible. If this is not possible, ventilate or ventilate the room.

Open the windows and ventilate the house every day (even if it’s only for a short time).

Use a humidifier in heavily affected rooms (remember to close doors and windows in the room to extract moisture quickly)

What are the effects of excess moisture?

Deko explains that if the humidity level in the air is constantly higher than 70%, “the risk of the appearance and development of fungi is significant.” He also clarifies that “moisture in the walls.” A perfect habitat for dust mites, fungi and bacteria Responsible for causing diseases and allergies.” Excessive humidity can cause:

Deterioration of mold and materials : Mold and mildew stains on ceilings, walls and furniture and clothing

: Mold and mildew stains on ceilings, walls and furniture and clothing Condensation : Walls and windows dripping water

: Walls and windows dripping water Health problems: Respiratory problems, cough, asthma and allergic diseases

In December 2020, A A two-year-old child died Due to chronic exposure to mold in his apartment in the north of England. The results of the survey were published late last year and show the real and frightening impact of excessive humidity indoors.

In addition to accepting the above recommendations, Deco cautions: Possible external causes should be checked.