Images of a “once-in-a-generation” storm in the US. At least 11 dead – News

As described by the National Weather Service (NWS), the United States is facing a “once-in-a-generation” winter storm.

Eleven deaths have been accounted for in four states and occurred due to dangerous and dangerous conditions caused by extremely low temperatures that have been affecting the country for several days.

According to information provided by Kansas state officials, three people have died in car crashes related to bad weather in the past, CNN reported.

In Missouri, a man died when the vehicle he was traveling in skidded on the asphalt and plunged into a frozen creek.

In Ohio, four people died and several others were injured in a car crash.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death of two more people in a car crash and the death of a homeless man in Louisville.

According to US media reports, weather forecasts indicate that the storm will bring heavy snow, wind and blizzards and even flood parts of the Northeast coast in the next few hours.

For now, CNN reports, there is no break in sight after Christmas Day.

More than a million people were without power in several states, particularly in the Northeast region, which includes states like New York, Maine, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

The weather conditions have led to the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights and the delay of another 10,000 flights till Friday.