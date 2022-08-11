“I’m 21 years old and I really want to live.” Emails reveal Russian soldiers tricked into going to war – Observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



Sika Here Our Battle Live Blog.

Complaints by Russian soldiers and their relatives, emailed to the Russian military prosecutor’s office, reveal they were “tricked” into joining the war in Ukraine. Insider, Who can access these messages.

“Those recruited into war zones by mistake or coercion, soldiers who do not receive normal food and medical treatment, contract soldiers who violate rules and regulations will be dismissed from service,” the emails said. Parents and family members “cannot access information about their children being captured or killed in battle“, read the publication of Eliot Higgins, the English journalist who founded Bellingate. This investigative journalism team worked with The Insider to verify the emails.

It’s worth it to google translate it, some of the complaints recently received in the Russian military prosecutor’s office @the_ins_ru It gives a unique look at the war from the perspective of Russian soldiers and their families:https://t.co/gio29ug3Sh pic.twitter.com/JpjDkTkgHW — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 10, 2022

Pub • Continue reading below

The investigation concludes that this type of coercion and deception is a widespread practice. A soldier said in an email he reached out to that he was taken to Ukraine while conducting military training on a warship off the coast of Syria. “No one asked me if I wanted to participate in a special military operation [termo usado pelo Kremlin para se referir à guerra]”, he said that his commander rejected his resignation letter. “I lost all my friends in the fighting and I’m very depressed. I’m 21 years old and I really want to live.

Another soldier’s mother reported in an email to the Public Ministry that her son was forced to go to the front despite being recruited – Vladimir Putin has declared that recruits should not be called to the front line. “Keep watching TV,” said a message from the campaign aired on Russian state television.

The emails also revealed the desperation of family members seeking answers regarding the missing soldiers. The girlfriend of one of them sent a complaint to the Russian military prosecutor, asking for help in finding her missing lover, expressing suspicion that he might be a prisoner – despite the charred remains, which were found near Kiev, and identified the man. Soldier. According to the same email, the parents do not want to share documents with DNA samples because they are happy with the monetary compensation received for the soldier’s death in battle. “We don’t know who we buried,” the email says.