“I’ll go play ice hockey” meeting with Biden – Observer

Moscow has criticized French officials after the release of a recording of a conversation between Macron and Putin with Joe Biden. “I want to play ice hockey,” the Russian president told his French counterpart on February 20, as last-ditch efforts to avoid armed conflict took place.

I think that diplomatic ethics, of course, does not mean leaking information on one side“, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. “We, in principle, are negotiating because we have nothing to be ashamed of. We always say what we think, and we are ready to respond with these words and explain our position.

The conversation between the French and Russian heads of state was broadcast on June 30 by the France 2 channel. He was invited by Macron to record a meeting with the Russian leader without Putin’s knowledge.

“To be honest, I wanted to play ice hockey. Here I am talking from the gym before starting physical activity”, Vladimir Putin said at the time, when Macron suggested a possible meeting with the US president to avoid an impending war. The meeting did not take place On February 24, the Kremlin launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

During the conversationOn 20th February, Putin took the opportunity to criticize the Ukrainian president, who he accused of doing nothing to implement the Minsk agreements and seek nuclear weapons.Continuing with the argument that separatist proposals should be heard in eastern Ukraine.