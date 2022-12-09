Here’s Georgina Rodriguez’s meeting with the most powerful woman in Qatar

Georgina Rodriguez They temporarily settled in Qatar with their children to closely follow and support the national team Cristiano Ronaldo in the worlds – and has made new friendships.

On the day of Portugal’s game against South Korea, the Spanish model met the most powerful woman in Qatar. Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al-Miznet – the present Amir’s mother and father Amir’s favorite wife -, who took her to his room, as well Alana, Eva, Mateo e Christianinho.

Moza bint Nasser himself shared the moment, along with others you can watch HereGeorgina and Alana talk to ex Amir Sheikh HamadWhile talking to Moza Cristianoinho.

It is noteworthy that Moza is considered a reference in her country for her social work and as one of the most elegant women in the world at the age of 63.

Two days after the meeting, Georgia Rodriguez visited an exhibition at the Valentino residence in Doha at the invitation of Sheikha Moza’s daughter and sister of the current head of state. Al Mayassa🇧🇷 Watch now: