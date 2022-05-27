“He had his reasons.” Texas gunman’s mother apologizes

EWhen authorities investigate the motives of Salvador Ramos 19 children and two adults were killed at a Texas schoolThe mother of the shooter, this Friday, asked her son to apologize as well.

Numa Interview To Televiseva, a subsidiary of CNN International, Adriana Martinez expressed tears over her son’s actions.

“I have no words, I do not know what he thinks, he had his reasons for doing what he did, please do not judge him. I want the innocent children who died to forgive me“Said the woman.

Adriana Martinez added That young man is a “very quiet” person And “did not bother anyone”, despite reports from classmates that Salvador had threatened them.

“Forgive my son and forgive me,” pleaded the gunman’s mother.

18-year-old Salvador Ramos is the protagonist of a recent mass shooting at an American school. On Tuesday, a teenager (who, according to authorities, had already exposed violent behavior at school and at home) killed 19 children and two teachers at Rob Elementary School in Wolverhampton before being shot by police.

The shooting, the second worst school massacre in the United States, has resumed Discussion on the purchase and possession of firearms in the countryDemocrats and many world leaders called for more control and Republicans Conservatives need to step foot in the issue of gun ownership.

According to local officials, By the time the young man turned 18, he had purchased two AR-15 semi-automatic weaponsWithin ten days of the assassination.

In the days before the shooting, Salvador said on social media and in private messages that the assassination was going to happenPublishing pictures with recently purchased weapons.

You can also read: Texas police are investigating Wolde’s response to the school attack