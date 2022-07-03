Top News

Grants for the description of the head of Pedro Nuno Santos | Chronicle

July 3, 2022
Arzu

Pedro Nuno Santos has been campaigning for the future secretary general of the PS for at least 20 years. Whether ambition comes from high school is an unproven hypothesis. He has a plan and has been pitching it to PS and the country for years. has Your “People”His favorite word when addressing socialists in campaign sessions.

