Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine – News

After weeks of hesitation, Berlin decided on Wednesday to send 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and other European countries to supply Kiev with similar tanks.

In an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper today about his reaction to Kiev’s request for fighter jets, Olaf Scholes responded: “The question of fighter jets has not even arisen. I can only advise against going to a fixed auction when it comes to weapon systems.

“As soon as a decision (on tanks) is made, a new debate starts in Germany”, about something else, “which is not serious and undermines citizens’ confidence in the government’s decisions,” the chancellor said.

Along with the decision to send German tanks to Ukraine, the US decided to supply the Ukrainian army with American-made Abrams tanks.

In gratitude to Berlin and Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for more, including fighter jets and long-range missiles.

In his interview today, Olaf Scholz again warned against “escalating risks” with Moscow.

“There is no war between NATO and Russia. We do not allow such expansion.

According to the German chancellor, it is necessary to continue the dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who promised to “talk to Putin again on the phone”, without specifying a time frame.

The last meeting starts from the beginning of December.

“But it is clear that the current situation will not change as long as Russia continues to wage war, relentlessly attack (Ukraine),” he concluded.