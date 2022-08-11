Germany wants to build a gas pipeline in Portugal to bring gas to all of Europe

Germany wants to build a gas pipeline that will transport gas from Portugal to all of Europe. Dependent on Russian gas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholes released this information on Thursday. “There is a dramatic shortage. This pipeline will greatly reduce the dependency we see in the current situation,” believes German, who has already spoken to his counterparts in Portugal, Spain and France, as well as Ursula van der Leyen. , President of the European Commission, to promote this project.

It should be noted that Portugal has been trying for years to make the port of Sines a gateway for North American natural gas to Europe. .

A gas pipeline with these characteristics would “solve the current problems,” said the German chancellor, who highlighted his government’s efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia and admitted that predecessors had not considered this possibility.

“All governments, all institutions must take into account that circumstances can change and prepare for it if it does”, said Scholz after admitting that the current ruling coalition (Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals) was “surprised” by the lack of alternatives. A possible reduction in Russian gas supplies.

Despite this situation, the German leader insisted that it would be possible “in record time” to find alternatives to guarantee gas supplies next winter, but admitted that “it would be very expensive.”

The German government has set a target for deposits to reach 75% of their capacity by September 1, rising to 85% on October 1 and 95% on November 1, enough to guarantee supplies through the winter.

However, this evolution depends on the continued supply of Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipeline.

Russian group Gazprom completely shut down supplies in mid-July citing the need for maintenance work. When the service was restored, it was down to 20% of its capacity, down from 40% previously.

The German government coalition is currently divided over the possibility of postponing the end of the last three nuclear power plants, which must stop operating until the end of this year.

However, the Greens rejected this offer.

The Liberals are proposing that it be postponed to 2024 and, if necessary, secure the reactivation of another plant that was out of service last year.

Currently, three operational nuclear power plants provide 6% of electricity.