Germany to allow Poland to supply Panther tanks to Kiev – News

“If they ask us, we will not object,” said Olaf Scholes, a minister from the ruling Coalition 90/The Greens party in coalition with the Social Democrats, referring to the delivery of German-made armored vehicles to Kiev.

“At the moment, the request has not been made” for Poland to officially go to Berlin, the minister said in an interview in Paris by French channel LCI.

The German government is under increasing pressure to supply Ukraine with heavy Panther armor that could have a significant impact on the battlefield against Russian troops.

“I understand the importance of these tanks, and we are fully aware of that,” Baerbach said.

Poland and Finland have offered to hand over their Leopard tanks, but such re-exports would require official approval from Berlin.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has so far refused to comment on the question of the possibility of an indirect supply and the direct supply of Leopard armored vehicles belonging to German ‘stocks’.

When questioned on the issue at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today, the president avoided reiterating the need to work in consultation with Ukraine’s allies on arms supply issues.

Emmanuel Macron also today acknowledged sending French Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, however, demanding that three conditions be met: it does not lead to an escalation of the conflict, and Ukrainian soldiers are in a position to use them. Does not affect French defense capabilities.

The French leader said coordination work would continue with other allies, including Germany, “in the coming days and weeks” to decide what to do about Ukraine’s requests for heavy main battle tanks in the West.

On the other hand, the German chancellor expressed total agreement between his country and France in the willingness to provide Ukraine with “all necessary support”, whether “it is necessary” and “with the necessary means”, financial, humanitarian or armed.

“The common objective is for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” the German leader said in statements after a ministerial meeting with the French president, and against the background of pressure for Ukraine to send German “Leopard2” tanks from Berlin.

This is not the first time that Green government ministers, particularly Berbach, have been more proactive than the president on the issue of military support for Ukraine.

In recent weeks, several Green figures have urged Olaf Scholes to approve the delivery of tanks to Kiev.

At a meeting last Friday at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, Ukraine’s Western allies postponed any decision on the matter, angering Kiev, which criticized it “to no end”.