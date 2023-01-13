German Defense Minister ruled out immediate delivery of Panther tanks to Kiev-Observer

Sika Here Our live blog on the war in Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said this Thursday that sending Leopard 2 tanks from Germany to Ukraine was not currently under discussion, although she indicated that “doing nothing” was the right approach.

Speaking to the media while visiting German soldiers of NATO’s Joint High Availability Force (VJTF) in Marienberg, the Minister said, “Government has no decision on provision of tanks”.

“This decision has not been taken, so this question has not yet arisen. When decisions are taken, we always proceed to implement them as quickly as possible,” he said.

He also recalled that Germany had conceded itself to Ukraine Deployment of 40 Armored Mortar Infantry Vehicles In the first quarter of this year and guarantee training in its application, and “therefore an assurance that there will be no delay, but rather execution as agreed”.

Pub • Continue reading below

“And all decisions are made by the government, and there is no need to take additional measures until the decisions are made”, replied Lambrecht when asked that it would not be convenient to immediately analyze the potential units of the Leopard 2 tanks.

The minister also pointed out Germany adapts to changing situation in Ukraine with next deployment of mortarAnd do it in coordination with international partners, assuming “this is the right approach, don’t exclude anything”.

“We will follow this practice in future as well, always adapting to changes in the situation and not doing it autonomously,” he added.

In turn, he said, “there are no orders from Poland or any other country” to supply the Panther 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda pledged his country’s readiness during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Supply the company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine Within an “international alliance” framework.

The German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, accepted Poland’s plan on the Leopards in principle, saying that Germany “should not interfere when other countries make decisions in favor of Ukraine” and “regardless of the decisions” made by Berlin.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has so far displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and more than 7.9 million to European countries – – according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

right now, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance Another 9.3 million people are in need of food assistance and housing.

The Russian invasion — justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security — was generally condemned by the international community, which blamed it on Russia by sending arms to Ukraine. Political and economic barriers.

The UN confirmed 6,952 civilian deaths and 11,144 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual toll.