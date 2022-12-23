G7 Urges Belarus to Stop Supporting Moscow and Threatens Sanctions – News

“Further active participation in Russia’s illegal war of aggression would be contrary to the wishes and aspirations of the Belarusian people. If Belarusian authorities directly involve Belarus in Russia’s war, it would impose crushing additional costs on the G7 regime,” the foreign ministers of the G7, the group of the world’s seven richest nations, underlined in a statement.

The G7 foreign ministers also pledged to “develop and closely coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs for military and defense equipment, particularly air defense.”

The G7 is made up of the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

The finance ministers of the G7, meeting today for the last time before the end of the year, reaffirmed their commitment with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide economic aid to Kiev within the framework of a “war of aggression”.

“We reaffirm that we are not targeting food with our sanctions. We openly allow the free flow of agricultural products and do everything possible to minimize the potential negative impact and knock-on effect on third countries,” the G7 statement added.

Further industrialized countries underlined that they, together with the international community, have shown “unity, creativity and strength” to meet “Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian, material and financial needs”.

“By 2022, we have mobilized USD 32,700 million (about EUR 30,900 million) in budget support to help Ukraine close this year’s fiscal gap. This total amount has been disbursed or is in the process of disbursement,” they underlined.

The G7 also indicated that they have pledged 32,000 million dollars (about 30,200 million euros) to support Kyiv until 2023, including 18,000 million dollars (about 17,000 million euros) from the European Union. States have to bear the costs.

It is a complement to the last support package approved by Joe Biden’s administration, which could be approved by the US Congress this week, as well as “immediate” loans of 500 million dollars (about 472 million euros) plus World Bank guarantees guaranteed by the United Kingdom.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and more than 7.8 million to European countries – according to the latest UN data, which is classified as The refugee crisis is the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.