French victory celebrations resulted in one death and over a hundred arrests

December 15, 2022
A boy died after being run over in Montpellier this Wednesday after the match between France and Morocco that allowed France to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals. Disturbances at the celebrations led to the arrest of at least 100 people.

A night that ended tragically. A 14-year-old boy died in Montpellier during a celebration of France’s victory over Morocco. According to a statement published by the Herald municipality, the boy, of Moroccan origin, was rushed to hospital but died after medical treatment. The vehicle, according to the same note, has been located, but the suspect is on the run.

