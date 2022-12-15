French victory celebrations resulted in one death and over a hundred arrests

Maria Campos and Sofia Esteves Teixeira Today at 00:17, updated at 00:57

A boy died after being run over in Montpellier this Wednesday after the match between France and Morocco that allowed France to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals. Disturbances at the celebrations led to the arrest of at least 100 people.

A night that ended tragically. A 14-year-old boy died in Montpellier during a celebration of France’s victory over Morocco. According to a statement published by the Herald municipality, the boy, of Moroccan origin, was rushed to hospital but died after medical treatment. The vehicle, according to the same note, has been located, but the suspect is on the run.

Images of the incident circulating on social media showed the French flag ripped from the car and the driver speeding over supporters of the Maghreb national team.

Riots broke out not only in Paris but also in cities like Lyon and Bordeaux after France won (2-0) against Morocco, which guaranteed France a place in the final. Currently, there are 115 inmates.

The French government announced on Tuesday it would mobilize 10,000 law enforcement officers, half of them in Paris, to oversee celebrations for the World Cup semi-finals. The incidents in Paris took place on Saturday, the day Portugal and England were eliminated against Morocco and France.