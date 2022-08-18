Top News

France remains adamant against Pyrenees gas pipeline | Energy

August 18, 2022
Arzu

Despite the German chancellor’s words Olaf Scholes A French executive, defending the construction of a gas pipeline between Portugal and the center of Europe stands against the planSpanish Catana Ser and The CountryCiting a note from the French Ministry of Energy Transition headed by Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

