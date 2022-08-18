France remains adamant against Pyrenees gas pipeline | Energy

Despite the German chancellor’s words Olaf Scholes A French executive, defending the construction of a gas pipeline between Portugal and the center of Europe stands against the planSpanish Catana Ser and The CountryCiting a note from the French Ministry of Energy Transition headed by Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

France already has two gas pipelines linking the Basque Country and Navarre that have been operating at full capacity since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, but a third link through the Pyrenees is more complex and will take longer to make the transition. In this crisis, the French Ministry defends.

The new link “will take years to implement and will not respond to the current crisis”, defended the note quoted by Spanish media.

The best alternative, a “quick solution”, which some member states with seafronts such as Germany have already undertaken, is one that “allows gas imports. [natural liquefeito] Gulf States and USA”, developing port reception and reconditioning terminals.

If they float, these terminals represent small and fast investments, insists the French authorities, in contrast to the enthusiasm of the recent reports of the Spanish Minister of Environmental Change, Teresa Ribera, said last week the connection between Hostalric (Catalonia). If Paris is willing, Barbira (Aude, southern France) could be completed “in eight to nine months.”

In addition to Ribera, the prime minister showed Antonio Costa Germany insisted that it could count on Portugal’s full commitment to building a new gas route in Europe, agreeing that a link between Spain and Italy would be a way to overcome French reluctance, receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its four terminals (two). Atlantic and two in the Mediterranean).

According to Cadena Ser and CountryAgnès Pannier-Runacher’s ministry recalls the strong opposition of the population and environmental groups to the construction of the new gas pipeline and questions the need for this type of infrastructure when Europe wants it. Accelerates energy conversion Towards a carbon neutral economy by 2050.







The future transport of green hydrogen does not seem to convince Emmanuel Macron’s government. “Uncertainties about the potential for hydrogen production and consumption are very high,” which also makes it uncertain whether “this level of infrastructure is needed with such anticipation.”

Therefore, even if Germany takes a position in favor of the project, there is French opposition, which would provide the construction of a third link between Portugal and Spain, between Vimeoção and Zamora, at a cost of at least 115 million euros.

In 2019, when Spanish and French regulators decided to fail the construction of this first part of a major project known as Midgate, it was decided that it would be too expensive considering the benefits to Spanish and French citizens. .

Of the total investment of 442 million euros, the largest invoice, 290 million, was to be paid by the French.