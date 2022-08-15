“Fight for a Peaceful Life” – Spectator

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Monday that Russian forces and fighters from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk were “gradually” liberating Donbas and that he was proud of their work.

Today during a special military operation [como o Kremlin designa a invasão de território da Ucrânia], Our soldiers, together with the Donbas fighters, are doing their duty, fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics,” he said at the opening of the “Army-2022” military forum and exhibition on the outskirts of Moscow.

The head of the Kremlin emphasized that these forces “accurately fulfill all the tasks set for them: step by step, they are liberating Donbas.”

“Our people are proud of our army and navy, the professionalism and courage of their defenders”, Putin added, stressing that “they have always defended the sovereignty and security of the Motherland and brought freedom to other peoples”.

“Armia-2022” is attended by representatives of more than a hundred states, who will be able to see hundreds of modern weapons this week at the Military Polygon on the outskirts of Moscow.

Putin has already used the occasion to praise the Russian-made weaponry to the Allies, saying it was used in “real combat conditions”.

“Russia is ready to supply its allies and partners with modern weapons, from guns to artillery, armored vehicles, fighter jets and drones,” Putin said at the opening of the International Arms Exhibition.

The Russian president said that Russia has “many partners”, highlighting in particular “historically strong, friendly and reliable relations with the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa”.

Vladimir Putin underlined that these countries “They do not submit to the so-called dominant power, their leaders show true character and do not submit themselves” to anyone and, “In this way, they contribute to the security of a multilateral world”.

Russia says it has exported $5.4 billion worth of weapons since the start of the year and plans to sell a similar amount in the second half of 2022, when Western sanctions over Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine remain in place.