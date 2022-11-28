FBI seeks man who killed 11-month-old daughter in “brutal” crime

Diana Fernandez Today at 11:37

The FBI and Connecticut State Police are searching for a man suspected of brutally murdering his 11-month-old daughter on Nov. 18. A warning for the offense was given only three days later.

Christopher Francischini, 31, is wanted for the murder of his daughter Camilla, who was found Nov. 18 with a contorted neck and stab wounds at her home in Naugatuck, Pa.

Officials described the case as “horrific”. The child’s body parts were found mutilated.

Naugatuck police obtained an arrest warrant for Francisquini, with bail set at around five million euros. The FBI is also offering a 10,000 euro cash reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

At a press conference, police said they were called to the crime scene after someone called 911 to say the girl had died. Three days after the murder, a call came from the family home.

The man has an “extensive criminal history” and was on probation. Authorities said the suspect was wearing an electronic bracelet, which he allegedly cut on the day of the crime.

Police explained that the man and the girl’s mother were seen arguing on the morning of the crime. An argument reportedly broke out after the child’s death. Parents separated.

Camilla’s funeral took place on Saturday in a private ceremony “surrounded by family and loved ones,” police posted on social media with a photo of Camilla.