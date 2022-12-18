Eva Kylie voted for visa liberalization with Qatar, a group she did not join

JN/Branches Yesterday at 23:00

Former European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie, who was arrested on corruption charges related to Qatar, voted in favor of visa liberalization for the country’s citizens in a parliamentary committee she was not a member of.

On December 1, the European Parliament’s (EP) Civil Rights, Justice and Home Affairs Committee voted to liberalize visas for citizens of this Persian Gulf country, before the scandal now known as “Catergate” was exposed publicly.

Spanish news agency EFE cited sources in the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) parliamentary group – to which the Greek MEP belongs – as saying Eva Kaili had been fired as EP’s vice-president. The plan, which voted in favor of visa liberalization for Qatari citizens, was not part of that parliamentary committee.

At the time, Kylie was “not a member of that parliamentary group or a substitute”, but a document on the outcome of the vote, which can be consulted on the EP’s website, shows that the Greek politician “voted in favor of visa liberalisation”. “, pointed to the same sources.

Sources also said Kylie appeared at the parliamentary committee on the day of the vote “without prior notice” and “without appearing on the list of representatives” to vote on visa liberalization on December 1.

Unidentified sources cited by EFE acknowledged that this was “very unusual and irregular” behavior.

“Additionally, he took a seat at the back of the room and did not sit where the S&D representatives were,” the sources pointed out.

Sources said a notice will be sent to the leadership of the political group the day after polling and disciplinary action will be initiated.

To EFE, the Spanish vice-president Iratxe García Pérez, head of the S&D group, noted that he had already scheduled a meeting with Kylie to discuss this “irregular behavior” and that the bench should refer to the report on visa liberalization. Back to committee rather than going to a full vote.

Italian Francesco Giorgi, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and a non-governmental organization (NGO) lobbyist and director were also detained inside the ‘Qatargate’ structure, along with Greek deputy and advisor Eva Kaili. ‘. No Peace No Justice, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, also Italian.

All of them have been accused in a still ongoing and conducted investigation by the Belgian authorities of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption to protect the interests of Qatar (host of the 2022 edition) in European institutions. Football World Cup), has already denied involvement in corrupt practices.

On Thursday, the EP approved a resolution suspending all legal documents related to Qatar and proposing to prevent representatives of this country’s interests from entering the institution’s buildings.

Waiver of visas for Qatari nationals is one of the documents suspended under the resolution, as well as all visits by MEPs to the country.