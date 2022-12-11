European Parliament Vice-President Continues to Be Detained on Corruption Charges Corruption

Top News

December 12, 2022
Eva Kaili, a Greek MEP and one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament (EP), has been arrested and charged with crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering in the context of an investigation into alleged Qatari bribes. Persons capable of influencing decision-making in the European Parliament. This information was sent to a Belgian newspaper Trash through legal sources.

