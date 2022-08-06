Top News

Erdogan goes to Sochi to meet Putin and says Russia cannot be ignored | Turkey

August 6, 2022
Arzu

Four hours later, the two presidents emerged with plans to increase cooperation in the transport, finance and construction sectors, and Vladimir Putin’s thanks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s role. wake up Allowed Russia to lift ban on Ukrainian grain exports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.