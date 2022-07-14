Top News

Draghi resigns, president rejects resignation and Italy suspended | Italy

July 14, 2022
Arzu

He agreed to lead a national unity government and threw Italy to pieces when he believed there was insufficient support for a non-political executive. Mario Draghi, the former governor of the European Central Bank, handed in his resignation letter to President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to lay the groundwork for recovery in 2021 in a country in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic recession. Mattarella refused and asked to return to parliament to see if he still had a majority.

