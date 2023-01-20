“Do girls get everything?” BBC admits sexist headline prompts New Zealand prime minister’s resignation

After five-and-a-half years in power, Ardern, 42, announced this Thursday that she would step down in early February, saying she no longer had the “energy” to run for office.

Announcing the announcement, the international channel BBC World posted on social networks “Jacinda Ardern resigns: Can women really have it all?” She shared an article titled, which analyzes the balance of being a mother and head of state.

The article caused outrage from many users and readers who condemned its content as sexist.

“We quickly realized the original headline was inappropriate and changed it. We have also removed the tweet associated with the article,” a BBC spokesperson told AFP on Friday.

“It’s a shame @BBCWorld”, one user condemned, calling Ardern an “international hero” thanks to whom “many women have higher aspirations and will achieve great success”.

Ardern has led the country through dire crises such as a deadly volcanic eruption, the Covid-19 pandemic and the worst terrorist attack in its history, when a white supremacist killed 51 Muslims at a mosque in Christchurch in 2019.

Hugely popular internationally, he enjoyed a long-lasting record recognition rating in New Zealand, a phenomenon dubbed “Jacintamania” by the local press.