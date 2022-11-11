Did the rich pay people to kill? Documentary on ‘human safari’ in Sarajevo shocks the world

Slovenian Miron Zubanic’s documentary ‘Sarajevo Safari’, which premiered this year, has provoked reactions from Bosnians and the international community as it depicts the story of wealthy foreigners who paid to kill citizens in the republic’s posts. Serbian army snipers in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the 1990s.

These foreigners killed 225 people, including 60 children, according to data from the Institute for the Investigation of Crimes Against Humanity and International Law at the University of Sarajevo.

The film has not only been criticized, but is being investigated by the Bosnian justice system. At the same time, the testimony of former American sailor John Jordan, who was during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is recalled. The Sarajevo Times reports that Jordan told the Hague court that unknown people from other countries were “tourist shooters”.

“On several occasions, when I visited Serbian firefighters in Krbavica, I found people who fit this profile,” said the former sailor, testifying against Dragomir Milosevic, who has been accused of bombing civilians and residential areas.

Edin Subasic, a retired Bosnian army officer, recalls the first time he learned about paying foreigners to target Bosnian civilians. “This case is special because they were not mercenaries who were paid to be on the side of the Serbian army, but foreign civilians who had nothing to do with our war, but for their own reasons, paid to attack targets. Citizens. of Sarajevo”, he recalled: “When we look at the essence of the motif , it’s a safari with people, a whole new phenomenon”.

In light of the allegations, the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina clarified, “An internal prosecutor has been appointed in the Special War Crimes Department, who will, in the coming period, together with partner companies and agencies, take the necessary steps to verify the allegations in the report.