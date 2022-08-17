Destruction of military infrastructure and equipment “saves lives” – Observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the explosions reported in various parts of Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. While he thinks the incidents may have had different purposes, he insists they have only one meaning: destroying infrastructure and military equipment to “save lives” of people.

If the aggressors are less likely to harm and kill Ukrainians, we can end this war sooner by liberating our lands. speech Diary.

According to Zelensky, the line of cars created to leave Crimea “proves that the absolute majority of citizens of the terrorist state. Already understand or at least feel that Crimea is not a place for them“. A Sky News After the attacks in Crimea, a “record number” of cars crossed the bridge linking the peninsula to Russia.

Following the cases, the Ukrainian president asked Ukrainians living in Crimea to be careful and avoid approaching Russian military areas. This Tuesday, there were many Explosions in the region, including an ammunition depot at Jankoil. Russia points to “acts of sabotage” behind the cases. Kiev has not clearly claimed responsibility, but a Ukrainian leader, who did not want to be identified, assured the New York Times that the attack was carried out by an elite military unit from Ukraine. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, wrote on his personal Twitter account that “militarization is underway” in Crimea.

Pub • Continue reading below

In regular communications, the Ukrainian leader said he had a conversation with the president of Zambia, “for the first time” in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries. He also welcomed the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, and the former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, who had arrived in Ukraine.

The day was marked by a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in which the situation Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Emmanuel Macron called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and voiced his support for sending an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the site “as soon as possible”.