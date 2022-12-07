Despite sanctions, Russia used missiles manufactured in Ukraine months ago | War in Ukraine

Some of the missiles Russia used to bomb Ukraine two weeks ago were built months ago, suggesting the country is managing to acquire the necessary technology. Western barriers In practice.

Researchers from the British company Conflict Armament Research (CAR), which is dedicated to the study of weapons, analyzed fragments of missiles that fell in Kiev on November 23 and concluded that two were very recent products: one was built in the summer, and the other already after September.

CAR explains that an interpretation of the serial numbers appearing on these pieces has enabled them to verify their date of manufacture. Report It was made public on Monday. Investigators also examined fragments of missiles that struck the Ukrainian capital in June and October, suggesting they were built in 2018 and 2019.







Investigators guarantee that these cruise missiles (Kh-101) are “highly dependent on components and technology produced by companies based in the United States and Europe.” As such, the report “demonstrates that the Russian Federation is still capable of producing guided weapons”, “despite sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine”.

On the other hand, they write, “the use of guided weapons only two months after their manufacture may be a sign of problems. Stock”.

said Damian Spleters, who led the investigative team that traveled to Kiev The New York Times Whether or not Russia has a weapons problem cannot be assessed. “Claims like this have been made since April, so we’re saying that the recent production of these missiles might be a sign of that, but that’s definitely not the case.”

On November 23, the day of the Russian bombings in the capital, the inspectors arrived in Kiev proper. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later said that “trade restrictions make it difficult for Russia to quickly produce new missiles”. Microchips and other types of articles”.







One of the triggers was the widespread attack two weeks ago Severe damage Ukraine’s power system and more than half of Kiev were without electricity, heat and water.

Affected country, a New vacancy This Monday’s blasts are causing major difficulties in guaranteeing basic services. The Ministry of Health has asked regional authorities this Tuesday to suspend non-emergency surgeries to save energy.

Although Ukraine claims to have shot down 60 missiles before they hit their targets (Russia says it successfully hit 17), the latest attack damaged electrical installations in the Kiev, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. Authorities had planned to replace prolonged emergency power outages with more localized and reduced cuts, but were forced to return to a general supply of electricity.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal says 35% of the national electricity infrastructure has been damaged and it will take some time to restore normal supply.