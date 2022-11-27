Daughter-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran | Iran

daughter-in-law Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader and prominent activist, has called on international governments to cut all ties with Tehran. Popular demonstrations induced Death of Mahsa Amini22 years old, after being detained by the so-called “morality police”.

A video with the announcement Farideh Moradkhani – whose engineer bag, Wedding With a sister Khamenei, A prominent opposition figure was – On November 23, an organization called HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency) began circulating online following his arrest.

“Free people, stand with us and tell your governments to stop supporting these child-killing regimes,” he says. Moradkhani in the video. “This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and knows no rules other than the retention of power.”







Office Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Reuters did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Harana, more than two months of national protests have killed 450 demonstrators as of November 26, including 63 minors. The Food It says 60 members of the security forces were killed and 18,713 protesters were arrested.

The protests that led to the death of Mahza Amini, a 22-year-old girl of Iranian-Kurdish origin, were detained on the grounds that they were not forced to wear them. Hijab (Islamic Shawn), the biggest wave of opposition in recent years to the clerical regime established in 1979.

Jalal Mahmoudzadeh, a member of parliament for Mahabad, the largest Kurdish city, said on Sunday that 105 people had been killed in protests in Kurdish-populated areas. Mahmudzadeh The Entecon website reported that he participated in the debate held in Parliament.

Challenging the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic, protesters burned portraits of Khamenei and called for the overthrow of the theocracy. Shia Muslim In Iran.







The video was shared on YouTube on Friday by the brother of Farideh Moradghani, who lives in France and identifies himself on Twitter as an opponent of the Islamic Republic, and by Iranian activists. Mahmoud Moradkhani His sister was arrested on November 23 to appear before judicial authorities after a court order. Farideh was already there He was arrested earlier this year by the Iranian Ministry of Internal Security and later released on bail.

According to the HRANA website, Fareed He was in a high-security prison in Tehran. The brother was sentenced to 15 years in prison on an unspecified charge. father of two, Ali Moradkhani married Arange, the sister of a Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Khamenei He died recently after years of isolation due to his stances against the Islamic Republic, the website said.

Farideh Moradkhani adds in the video: “It is time for all democratic and free countries to withdraw their representatives from this brutal regime.”

On Thursday, the United Nations human rights body decided by a comfortable margin to set up a new fact-finding mission to look into Tehran’s violent security system against government protests.

This is not the first time that the families of regime officials have criticized him. In 2012, Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was sentenced to prison for “propaganda against the state”.