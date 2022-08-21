Darya Dukina, the daughter of Putin’s ideologue, died in a car explosion

Daria Platonova Dukina, daughter of Alexander Dukin, died when the car she was traveling in exploded. The Land Cruiser Prado exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region. According to Advanced information from Belarusian journalists and Telegram channels such as “Pasa” and “112”.The philosopher also died on the spot.

Daria Platonova Dukina graduated from Moscow University with a degree in History of Philosophy, specializing in Neoplatonism. [fusão da teologia com a doutrina filósofica de Platão, segundo a qual a essência filosófica das coisas tem existência por si só, como ideias puras e arquétipos], the daughter of Alexander Dugin and a political critic. In recent months, since the start of the war, the thinker, like his father, has propagated a narrative, In Europe, a final battle between Western and non-Western values ​​was taking place.Securing the latter.

Darya Dukina believed that there were two irreconcilable visions of the world and that America was responsible for the fall of ideological “dictatorship”. According to the commentator, Europe could “properly” remain neutral in this conflict by not providing arms to Kiev. Dugin’s daughter even referenced past French presidential elections, arguing that Macron’s victory served the most important global structures — the European Union and the United States — what purpose. Alexander Dugin’s daughter argued that Russia’s total separation from the West would lead to the birth of a new world order in which Eurasia was a unified great power.

Violinist Pyotr Lundström says that Alexander Dugin had planned to ride in the same car with his daughter, but at the last moment he got into another vehicle. Both returned from a family function called “Parambariyam”.

Who is Dugin?

For more than 25 years, Alexander Dugin, nicknamed “Putin’s Brain” or “Putin’s Rasputin,” has talked about an eternal civilizational war between Russia and the West and Russia’s destiny to build a vast Eurasian empire. “Ukraine. The war that broke out on February 24 was a milestone that the “philosopher” had already predicted.

There is no concrete evidence that the 60-year-old maintains ties to Vladimir Putin, but the political influence Alexander Dugin wields is undeniable, as is his proximity to the Russian ruling classes and elite, “The Bullwark” website reported. “Financial Times” in Moscow was interviewed several times This controversial figure and Alexander Dugin admits that he cannot understand the extent of his involvement with Putin. Alexander Dugin is a self-proclaimed fascist, and in his 2017 book on the rise of Russian nationalism, “former dissident, propagandist, ‘hipster’, poet, guitarist, from the freedom and bohemian era. Moscow – perestroika as an intellectual rebel, lecturer at the military academy, and eventually the Kremlin’s He also became an agent.

Dugin, 60, has been described as “Putin’s ideologue” and mastermind of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The political dissident underlines the values ​​of land-based civilizations such as tradition in several comments: “The hardness of the land is culturally embedded in the hardness and stability of social conventions.” He then listed these values: community, faith, service, and individual obedience to group and authority. These, according to Winkawa, are traditions that oppose the values ​​of maritime civilization: mobility, trade, innovation, rationality, political freedom, and individualism. Or, to put it more simply: Eurasia was positive and the West was negative.

According to the thinker, for Russia, there will be only two hypotheses: empire or defeat. Alexander Dugin believes that Russian nationalism has a “universal scope” that has more to do with “space” than blood ties. “Outside the Empire, Russians lose their identity and disappear as a nation.” The nationalist guru’s view was that Russia’s destiny was to lead a Eurasian empire “from Dublin.” [Irlanda] To Vladivostok [cidade russa junto à fronteira com a China e com a Coreia do Norte]”.

The “guru” insists that Russia cannot settle for anything other than complete control of all of Ukraine because “Christ needs it” and that leaving would mean the “death, torture and genocide” of millions of Orthodox. Believers.

In July, the ideologue appealed to Russian unity and nationalism and wrote again: “Russia stands between a past that has already ended and a future that has begun, but not yet acted upon.” He thus ushered in a new era of Russian supremacy in the world after a voluntary severance—and this idea is of great importance to the Kremlin—with the West. In an article He shared on his social networks that the Russian philosopher, “guru” and thinker close to power indicated that February 24, 2022 – the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which he, like the regime, calls “OME”. [operação militar especial] – Russia’s rapprochement with the West happened because, for many years, its “sovereignty” was not respected.

“We have irrevocably and radically broken with the West, but this is still not understood,” the political thinker, who has pointed out for years, warned that Russia is establishing itself as “a great power in the world.” A great defender of Russian imperialism, he observed that Putin’s leadership created a series of demarcations in the sense of regaining sovereignty, and that the turning point was “an indefinitely long period of Russia’s existence, isolated from the West and under its severe and absolutely negative pressure.”

“The ideas and programs proposed by Dukin for this great Russia clearly have an influence on the official Russian narrative and decision-making process of foreign and domestic policy, which has an impact not only historically, but also internationally. An influence that should be respected by his peers”, in this situation, in an interview with Expresso, researcher Sonya Seneca found in Dugin’s work “very clear guidelines for foreign policy”, for example, the war in Ukraine “has been planned for years”.