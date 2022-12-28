Crystal Beach, a Canadian village crystallized by a blizzard | North America

Snow and ice storms are not uncommon in winter when they hit Lake Erie, which borders the US states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York and the southeastern Canadian province of Ontario.

But mighty “Bomb Cyclone” The record-breaking snowfall and low temperatures that hit North America in recent days left unprecedented amounts of ice in many towns and cities in the two countries located near the lake, giving the Canadian city’s name a reinforced dimension. Crystal Beach (“Pria de Cristal”).

Photos and videos published by local television and posted on social networks in recent days show that the small village near the castle of the lake, on the shores of the lake of the same name, has been crystallized by the action of water and wind.

Waves from Lake Erie created by the storm’s strong winds slammed into streets and against homes in Crystal Beach, adding to the coldest temperatures felt in the region last weekend. A thick layer of crystallized ice forms on roofs, walls, pavements and vehicles in the village, giving it an almost ghostly appearance.

“[As ondas] Climbed on the wall [do lago]. They are probably ten or 15 feet [três a quatro metros e meio] tall. After that, the water froze on the back and roof of the houses.







“Can you imagine the immense volume and power of the water over the barrier? [do lago] Then it immediately froze. It was absolutely unbelievable,” he added. “We’ve been here for a long time and we’ve never seen such bad weather,” he lamented.

“The wind must have been blowing at 100 kilometers per hour and we couldn’t see anything. We could not see the entire street,” said another villager.

A similar incident was recorded media Americans and people around Buffalo, the second largest city in New York State, USA One of the focal points from the storm Ellie.

In a message posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, U.S. Gov. Cathy Hochul drew a scene comparison. Famous Hamburg restaurant To the popular Disney movie that tells the story of snow and ice.

“With snow still falling and temperatures below freezing, the Hogue feels like a spectacle. Frozen”, he wrote on the social network, sharing a video of the restaurant and asking people not to leave their homes.







Despite the spectacular effect of the ice on Crystal Beach and other parts of the lake, the storm caused massive property damage to people’s homes and public spaces, which became more apparent as the ice melted.

As far as Fort Erie is concerned, the priority is to ensure the nearly four thousand people in a wide swath of the city were still without power over the weekend due to damage to Canadian Niagara Power’s infrastructure. Electricity supply should be restored without cuts.

With snow still falling and air temperatures below zero, Hoaks looks like a scene from Frozen. Please stay home, stay warm, stay safe, New York. https://t.co/VYkG35G09P — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2022



Officials in the administrative region of Niagara declared a state of emergency for its 12 counties on Saturday night.

Crystal Beach is 15 kilometers from Buffalo. In the North American city hardest hit by the storm, 32 people died, bringing the total to 60 in the U.S., according to North American officials on Tuesday.