“Cry When You See Me”: Drought in Europe Reveals ‘Hungry Stones’, Bombs and Ghost Villages | Climate crisis

“Cry When You See Me” can be read on one of the so-called “green stones”. rose again Recently in the dry bed of the river Elbe Děčín is in the north of the Czech Republic, next to the border with Germany. But what does this warning mean? What are “Hungry Stones”?

There are those who write down the height of the water on the walls of buildings when there is a flood; “Hunger Stones” operate under the same logic, but focus on years of severe drought. In the last five centuries (ancient inscription 1417), when the water levels of the rivers dropped dangerously low, the inhabitants of Central Europe engraved the year they had been on rocks that rarely came into contact with the wind, sometimes leaving behind some messages related to bad harvests and food shortages. . These engraved stones are found in the beds of the Rhine, Danube, Elbe and Moselle rivers.

According to the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, a severe drought could affect Europe today severe In the last 500 years, it is rivaled only by 2018. water level European rivers Much lower than the average for other years: The Loire in France can be crossed on foot, becoming the Rhine is prohibited For boat traffic, the water level of the Po River in Italy is two meters below Normal and Danube sign 25ºC.

As the flow of water from the rivers receded, some of the “treasures” hidden beneath the surface were revealed. Reuters has compiled some of the most surprising and relevant revivals, as seen in the images that make up this photo gallery. World War II ships and bombs can be seen emerging from the waters of the Danube, ghost villages on the banks of Portuguese and Spanish reservoirs, 19th-century bathhouses, medieval Gothic bridges and prehistoric dolmens.