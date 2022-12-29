Covid-19: Portugal maintains measures, but monitors situation in China – News

In a written response to Lusa on the increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in China, the Ministry of Health assured that Portuguese authorities are monitoring the epidemiological situation “in collaboration with European partners and international organizations, i.e. within the borders”. Activity of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Even so, unlike some countries, Portugal is not expecting a strengthening of measures to control and mitigate the epidemic.

“At this time, and according to available information, no changes in procedures or additional measures are planned, genetic monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 continues through the National Reference Laboratory,” the Ministry of Health said.

The sudden end to China’s “zero Covid” policy is raising concerns in many countries, including the United States, which is considering entry restrictions on Chinese travelers, as China is currently facing the world’s largest outbreak of the virus. New variations.

Chinese authorities announced most measures against Covid-19 in Dec.

The lack of transparency in the number of infections is also a cause for concern, with officials ceasing daily publication and saying it is difficult to count because tests are no longer mandatory.

In view of the increase in infections, the Italian government has acknowledged the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 testing for travelers from China, which has already been implemented in the Lombardy region, where Milan’s Malpensa International Airport is located.

France announced today that it is ready to “examine all effective measures” and is “following very carefully the evolution of the situation in China” amid an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Japan announced today that it will reintroduce mandatory screening for travelers from mainland China starting this Friday.

The island of Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, has announced it will start screening travelers arriving from mainland China.