Court orders police to remove trucks parked in Brasilia for protest

“The decision has been taken in the light of reports that the move is aimed at reinforcing the anti-democratic activities carried out across the country after the declaration of election results,” the STF statement pointed out.

Alexandre de Moraes also determined the identity of the trucks, so that the owners will be fined 100 thousand reais (about 20 thousand euros) per hour.

On Wednesday, they arrived in Brasilia to visit army headquarters and join camp protesters calling for military intervention, the day the armed forces released a report on the elections.

Although there are no signs of fraud, an armed forces report released today has raised doubts about the credibility of the October 30 presidential vote, which international observers and the Electoral Court have deemed compliant with international standards.

Even today, the Brazilian Ministry of Defense came to clarify, “The precise work of a team of military technicians in examining the electronic voting system, although not indicated, does not exclude the possibility of fraud or inconsistency. Electronic voting machines are up and running. 2022 Election”.

The military participated for the first time as observers of the elections and voting system at the request of Jair Bolsonaro, who had been the target of a smear campaign against the Brazilian leader in the months leading up to the election. Elections are never subject to allegations of fraud.

Truckers staged hundreds of roadblocks across the country in the three days after the election, but sparked protests after Bolsonaro urged his supporters not to cut off citizens’ free movement.

On November 2, a public holiday, thousands of people called for a coup against the election results outside military camps in Brazil’s main capitals.

With 100% of votes counted, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Sunday’s presidential election with 50.9% of the vote to 49.1% against Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a new four-year term.

After ruling the country between 2003 and 2010, Lula da Silva will return to the presidency of Brazil for a third term on January 1, 2023.