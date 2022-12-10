Cold and Long War is Putin’s choice





































By Joao Sena

Ukraine has recognized that it does not have the capacity to restore 100% of its electrical infrastructure – which has been severely damaged by repeated Russian attacks – and that it is civilians who suffer. During the meeting in the Kremlin, he said that the army is ready to stay in Ukraine for a long time, and this is the only ‘win’ of the Russian president at the moment. There is no point in gathering more players. At the same time, Putin promised that Russia would not be the first to use its nuclear weapons.

Despite worldwide criticism, Vladimir Putin has said he will continue to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, whose attacks have resulted in massive power and water cuts, leaving millions cold and without electricity, another criminal approach by the president.

In recent hours, the Russian military has fired more than 1,000 rockets and missiles at Ukraine’s power grid.

Putin is justifying the attacks as a response to the bombing of a bridge in Crimea and other attacks attributed to Ukrainian troops.

In addition to these strategic strikes, the Russians yesterday bombed the town of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding two others, the region’s governor, Pavlo Kirilenko, said.

In the wake of this destruction, the Russian army bombed the Yambil zoo and resumed efforts to retake the Lyman region north of the Donbass.

Nuclear danger

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the government is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency to create a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently controlled by the Russians.

It is also known that approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers and an equal number of civilians may have been arrested by Russian troops and sent to detention centers that, as seen in this war, were actual concentration camps. Oleksandr Kononenko, responsible for human rights in the conflict zone, said: “Civilians are illegally detained as prisoners of war because of their support for the Ukrainian army”.

Russia did not leave the base

Militarily, Russian troops are determined to capture eastern and southern Ukraine, but progress has been zero. Perhaps for this reason, the Russians have been conducting military exercises in neighboring Belarus, with videos released by Moscow showing Russian soldiers and tanks performing artillery exercises. By the way, just yesterday Russia admitted that it is vulnerable in the Crimea region. The information came after several attacks against Russian targets far from the frontline, which were attributed to the Ukrainians.