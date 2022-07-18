Top News

Cassel documentary director resigns over anti-Semitism allegations | Art

July 18, 2022
Arzu

Sabine Schormann, director general of the document, resigned on Saturday following allegations of anti-Semitism at the prestigious international contemporary art fair. in Kassel, GermanyAnd its 15th edition opened on 19th June.

