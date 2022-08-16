Captain Anton Listobat died, days after Zelensky was decorated by the Observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



Captain Anton Listobat, one of the best pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, died fighting Russian forces this Tuesday. The news was released by the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk Physics and Technology Lyceum, where he studied between 2005 and 2008.

“Anton Listobat died defending the Ukrainian state. In 2019, Anton was recognized as the best pilot in the Air Force Armed Forces of Ukraine”, the school wrote in a publication Facebook.

Already Mail, is remembered as a “persistent and stubborn” young man. Millions of Ukrainians, with joy and pride, watched the flight of the air column from the parade of troops in Khreshchatyk on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. Our Anton was the leader of that column,” they recalled.

According to UgrinformA few days before his death, Listobat was decorated by the President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky, with the Order of Courage of the Third Class.

Between 2013 and 2018, Listobat studied at Air Force Ivan Kozhedub National University in Kharkiv. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, he has participated in military operations in eastern Ukraine.