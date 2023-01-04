Canada bans foreign investors from buying houses | North America

With the arrival of the new year, a law came into effect in Canada that prevents foreign investors from buying homes.

The move, proposed by the Justin Trudeau government in April 2022, is aimed at mitigating the rapid rise in prices. Housing Canada has been feeling the pinch since the pandemic began.

The trend didn’t start there: the average price of a home has increased by 48% since 2013, outstripping wages in the country, making Canada’s market one of the most inaccessible in the world. In 2022, the average price dropped 13% after peaking in February at 816 thousand Canadian dollars (almost 567 thousand euros).







The ban, approved by the Canadian Parliament on June 23, took effect on January 1 and is expected to last for two years. Many exceptions For non-citizen immigrants and permanent residents of Canada. These include international students who meet certain requirements, workers who have filed tax returns in Canada in the four years prior to purchase, those in diplomatic professions or associated with international organizations living in Canada, and foreigners with temporary resident status (including refugees). and people leaving conflict).

In practice, the new law aims to weed out foreign investors who don’t want to live in Canada. Campaign website Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The interest in Canadian housing is attracting speculators, wealthy corporations and foreign investors,” he said. “This leads to the real problem of unused and vacant houses, rampant speculation, price gouging. Houses are for people, not investors.

The measurement is the same as the other one New Zealand applied in 2018Criticized mainly by voices who believe the real impact on housing market prices will be underestimated: According to the Canadian Housing Statistics Project, in most parts of the country, less than 4% of homeowners do not live in Canada.