Brazil’s last president, Lula, will take office on January 1. Bolsonaro left the country and missed the ceremony

The inauguration of the President was quick and there were no speeches or banquets. oh President-elect Tancredo Neves was hospitalized in Brazil’s “slowest dawn in history.” Republican and, unexpectedly, vice president Jose Charney was sworn in as president. But Brazil’s 30th head of state, who was to hand over the presidential mantle to the Democrat Tancredo Neves, had a low impression of José Sarni and refused to comply with the ritual instituted by Hermes da Fonseca (1910), Brazil’s 8th president. -1914).

Fourteen years later, in 1999, General João Baptista Figueiredo – the last head of state of the Brazilian military dictatorship that held office between 1978 and 1985 – told IstoÉ magazine. [citada pela Folha de São Paulo] What did you think of Charney?: “He was always a weakling, a worker. He turned from a kiss-ass to a traitor. That’s why I didn’t send the presidential saree to that buffoon. He said that the inauguration of the president was not decided by him..

Sarni was inaugurated as the 31st President of Brazil on March 15, 1985, and served for five years until he was replaced by Fernando Collor de Mello on March 15, 1990.

Tancredo never returned to politics, and Sarni would die shortly after assuming the presidency without being elected.

Bolsonaro abdicated his post on the presidential plane

Bolsonaro will never be able to say that he didn’t send the banner to Lula da Silva because he was a “sycophant,” as Figuerido said of Sarni. Four years ago, when Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil’s 38th president, the political commentator. Cora Ronai told Expresso that her government was “a victory for the lower clergy”.”.

In an unprecedented move in Brazilian democracy, President Jair Bolsonaro left the Alvorada Palace two days before his successor was inaugurated. The president boarded the plane to America. Around 5pm, the plane landed at Boa Vista International Airport in Roraima to refuel. After 7pm, it had already left Brazilian airspace and headed for Orlando, Florida, where it landed around 11pm.

The Brazilian press reports that Bolsonaro left office two days before leaving on a flight paid for by the Brazilian government.

A month ago, Bolsonaro said he would hand over the presidential mantle to Lula da Silva (see video above), after which he would retire: “At my age, I don’t have to do anything else”.

Something changed the mind of the 38th president of Brazil, because, the day before the inauguration of his successor, Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro was already in Florida, from where he communicated directly on his Facebook page without specifying why he did not go. Attend the presidential inauguration as part of Brazil’s democratic and republican tradition.

Bolsonaro used the lecture on social networks to criticize invitations to some foreign delegations in Brasilia this Sunday to attend Lula da Silva’s inauguration. “On Sunday, you see who will appear at the President’s office during the inauguration ceremony. Names of Heads of State in our region. Maduro will attend, Boric, Ortega. This is a bad sign, wherever these people take power, the country has deteriorated”. Read Bolsonaro’s intervention in full Here.

As of this Sunday, January 1, 2023, Jair Bolsonaro is a citizen without presidential immunity. You may face many cases.

Lula’s inauguration starts at 1:45pm in Brasilia (4:45pm in Portugal).

Spain’s Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Felipe VI are the two heads of state attending Lula da Silva’s third inauguration in Brasilia.

Former Prime Minister of Portugal J.José Socrates also appears as Lula’s personal guestAs Expresso first reported.

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso took office on January 1st and Lula was the last. He explained that in 2027, the person elected as head of the Brazilian state will take office on January 5. Page of the Brazilian Senate with all the information about the January 1, 2023 ceremony.

Fernando Henrique and Lula were the only presidents of Brazilian democracy who served their mandate to the end and passed the mantle on to their successors. Dilma received Lula’s sari but was removed, Temer sent the sari to Bolsonaro but was not elected president.

Catholic Lula da Silva will visit the Brasilia Cathedral as usual and at 2:40pm local time (three hours later in Portugal), President Lula da Silva and his Vice President Geraldo Alcmin will enter the National Congress. There the presidential opening session. They leave the building at 4:20 PM.

In addition, the Future ceremony – joy will take Occupies the city and has the participation of almost 40 artists. The famous celebrations were organized by Lula’s wife Rosangela Silva and cost 1.4 million euros.