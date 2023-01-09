Brazil: Bolsonaro’s party leader on “shame” of violence in capital

In a video released today, Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of PL and former President Jair Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, confirms that those responsible for today’s attacks on institutions in Brasilia “do not represent” Bolsonaro.

“Today is a sad day for Brazil. said the leader of the PL, referring to the camps of protesters demanding the intervention of the armed forces to stop Luis Inacio. Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil, after Silva won a second term in the presidential election and Jair Bolsonaro was re-elected for a second term.

“There were families representing Bolsonaro who represented the network. Today’s action in Brasilia is a shame for all of us and does not represent our party or Bolsonaro,” he argued.

According to Costa Neto, “the police are the security and these security departments have to do their job”.

“We do not support these actions. We support ‘Homeland, Family and Freedom’. We support good deeds. What happened today in Brasilia is a shame for all of us”, he stressed.

Sao Paulo’s governor, Tarcio Gómez de Freidas (Republican Party), elected with the support of Jair Bolsonaro, condemned the violence in the Brazilian capital.

“For Brazil to move forward, the debate must be about ideas and the opposition must be responsible and point the direction. Demonstrations lose legitimacy and legitimacy the moment they become violent, insulting or reduce rights. We will not allow this in the SP. [São Paulo]!” He wrote on Twitter.

Brazil’s president ordered federal intervention in Brasilia after hundreds of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro occupied and damaged the National Congress, the Planaldo Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

Demonstrators have broken through police security barriers to demand military intervention to oust President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a week after he took office.

However, the military police managed to regain control of the STF headquarters and Brazil’s head of state promised that all those responsible for the raids would be punished.