Top News

Bomb alert on Ryanair flight between Poland and Greece!

January 22, 2023
Arzu

Greek fighter jets were dispatched on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight with 190 people on board between Poland and Greece after a bomb alert was alerted, a Greek defense ministry source said.

Two F-16s were dispatched to escort the plane between Katowice and Athens when it entered Greek North Macedonia airspace, the same source told AFP.

