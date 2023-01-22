Bomb alert on Ryanair flight between Poland and Greece!

Greek fighter jets were dispatched on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight with 190 people on board between Poland and Greece after a bomb alert was alerted, a Greek defense ministry source said.

Two F-16s were dispatched to escort the plane between Katowice and Athens when it entered Greek North Macedonia airspace, the same source told AFP.

The Boeing 737 had already been escorted by Hungarian fighter jets, the official added.

The plane landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 4pm (Lisbon time) in quarantine.

“The passengers have disembarked and are being checked,” Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglito told AFP. “There were 190 people on board, including passengers. The plane will be checked after the passengers,” the same source said.

On approach to Athens, the aircraft was diverted to the sea as a precaution. It is still unclear who made the bombshell statement. “The pilot reported the information to the Athens control tower, but we don’t know where the information came from,” Dimoglido said.