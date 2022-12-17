Top News

Berlin. See the before and after of Berlin’s exploding aquarium

December 17, 2022
Arzu

oh A giant aquarium erupted this Friday in Berlin, Germany to ‘welcome’ all guests of the Radisson Collection Hotel.

The structure is the largest cylindrical aquarium in the world, measuring almost 16 meters in height and 11 meters in diameter.

However, the images that show the destruction today are very different from the ones that showed the Atrium, one of the biggest monsters with about 1,500 fish of 97 different species.

The causes of the incident are still being investigated, but according to international press, low temperatures may have contributed to what happened.

Check out what the hotel unit’s lobby looked like in the gallery above, and a photo of what the space looked like below.

