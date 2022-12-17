Berlin. See the before and after of Berlin’s exploding aquarium

oh A giant aquarium erupted this Friday in Berlin, Germany to ‘welcome’ all guests of the Radisson Collection Hotel.

The structure is the largest cylindrical aquarium in the world, measuring almost 16 meters in height and 11 meters in diameter.

However, the images that show the destruction today are very different from the ones that showed the Atrium, one of the biggest monsters with about 1,500 fish of 97 different species.

The causes of the incident are still being investigated, but according to international press, low temperatures may have contributed to what happened.

The causes of the incident are still being investigated, but according to international press, low temperatures may have contributed to what happened.

️🇩🇪 The world’s largest private aquarium in Berlin exploded this morning, prompting more than 100 rescuers to the scene. Located at the Radisson Blu Hotel, the explosion killed more than 1,500 tropical fish and contained 1 million liters of water. pic.twitter.com/nzVpLbeHro – Nicolas de Leon (@salocinuy) December 16, 2022

