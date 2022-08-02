Ayman al-Zawahiri. US Kills Al Qaeda Leader

Newspaper The Washington Post He further notes that Ayman al-Zawahiri oversaw the September 11, 2001 attacks with Osama bin Laden.

A senior US administration official told reporters A “counter-terrorist operation against a major al-Qaeda target” took place in Afghanistan over the weekend.

After the killing of Osama bin Laden in a US military operation in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri assumed the leadership of the terrorist organization.





According to the White House, the operation “caused no civilian casualties”.

According to a source who spoke to The Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity, the US government delayed releasing the information until the al Qaeda leader’s death was confirmed.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told the AP that U.S. military forces in Afghanistan had withdrawn in support of the attack.

The US State Department announced a $25 million reward for information on the Al Qaeda leader.

The move comes nearly a year after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which allowed the Taliban to regain control of the country after 20 years..

The attack on al-Zawahri allows the removal of the man who shaped al Qaeda, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998 and later as his successor..

Both men used weapons of movement Jihadi September 11, 2001 Attacks Planned the deadliest attack on American soil to attack the United States.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon created Bin Laden America’s number one enemyBut these would never have happened without his right hand.

Bin Laden provided al Qaeda with influence and money, but al-Zawahri brought the tactical skills and organizational skills needed to build the militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

