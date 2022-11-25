Australia. A five-year-old child survived a 10-foot python attack

Beau Blake, a five-year-old boy, survived a three-metre python attack in Australia this Friday.





The child was playing near the pond at his relatives’ house when a python three times its size appeared in the middle of the vegetation.









Boy who was bitten by carpet python and dragged into backyard swimming pool survives | @BaumgartelSteph pic.twitter.com/xBm2fmKGQ1 — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) November 25, 2022









The boy’s father told radio station 3AW Breakfast that the snake bit him, wrapped the child around him and dragged him into a pond in the town of Byron Bay, according to reports in the international press.





Blake’s grandfather, 76, jumped into the pool to help his grandson and his father, Ben, when he learned of the incident.





The snake was non-venomous and Beau escaped with minor injuries.













