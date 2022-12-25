At least five people died after a bus crashed into the Leres River

At least five people died overnight after a bus plunged into the Lerres River while crossing a bridge in northwestern Spain’s Galicia region, emergency services said on Sunday.

The tireless and hard work of our colleagues in this tragedy. https://t.co/qstLK5D3s8 pic.twitter.com/B8zmHczpRX – AEGC Galicia (@AEGCGalicia) December 25, 2022





The accident happened on Saturday night in Cerdedo-Cotobade. Regional newspaper Voice of Galicia The bus, carrying around nine people who were visiting relatives imprisoned in Monterosso in central Galicia, plunged 75 meters into the Lerres River.

Videos | Two dead and three missing after a bus plunged into the Leres River in Pontevedra. pic.twitter.com/S0PETnQO8u – EFE News (@EFEnoticias) December 25, 2022





Due to poor general conditions, i.e. high flow of the river, strong current and the water level inside the vehicle had already reached the ceiling, the work was suspended at dawn, local rescue services were informed. The search for the missing persons resumed at 9.30 am.

Firefighters were able to save the 63-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was transferred to the Hospital Clinico de Santiago de Compostela, and a woman, who was transferred to the Montecello Hospital with minor injuries.

In the morning, rescue teams found a third woman dead inside the bus, and at 12:00 a fourth victim was found in the river near the crash site.

According to the La Voz de Galicia newspaper, from some data released about the passengers, three of them are known to be Lalin and the other four are from Nigrón.

Later, they found a fifth lifeless victim in a more difficult-to-access area.

The search for the other residents, namely the two others who are still missing, is ongoing.

According to the Guardia Civil, the driver was tested for alcohol and drugs and came back negative.

Alfonso Ruta, president of the Junta de Galicia, pointed to “very bad weather” as one of the possible causes of the crash.

At this time, the bus is already empty, so a hint is also given that searches are focused on the surroundings.

Authorities will try to remove the bus in a few hours.