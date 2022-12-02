At least 90% of the world’s population has acquired immunity to Covid, says the WHO

A The assessment was presented by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a video press conference.

However, Gebreus warned that gaps in the “tracking, testing, sequencing” genetics of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and “continue to create ideal conditions for the emergence of a worrisome new variant that could significantly increase vaccine mortality”.

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which dominates the world, has more than 500 subtypes, all of which are highly infectious and have genetic changes that can more easily overcome immune barriers, but without causing severe disease, according to the study. WHO.

In total, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused 6.6 million deaths worldwide and around 640 million people have been infected, according to countries’ declarations to the WHO, which has noted that the actual number is much higher, as cases are never reported. contacted.

In the past week, more than 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, which the Director General of the WHO considered “unacceptable after three years of epidemics” because “we have the tools to prevent epidemics and save lives.” .

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 that was identified in China in 2019 and has spread rapidly around the world, with multiple variants and subtypes.

