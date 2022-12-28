Arms company Kalashnikov manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian military

“eWe develop a series of unmanned devices, which are very important under the current conditions. These are tactical drones. That is, everything that is not launched from airports. This is our main pointHe said on state television.

He highlighted that drones produced by Kalashnikov had a “very good” performance in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the company proposes to “increase production and develop new” models.

In August, Luzhnikov promised that the company would focus on the production of the ‘suicide’ Lancet and Cup drones, but not ramp up production of other devices.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to have a drone in every regiment of the Russian military to fight the “enemy” in Ukraine, whose territory has been bombed in recent months by the Russian Federation with devices made in countries like Iran.

