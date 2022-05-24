“Anyone who thinks that Russia will lose” does not know the history “- says the observer Russian Foreign Minister

In order to be our subscriber, you have free access to all articles in the audience.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused the West of accepting the “dictator’s position” and promised that “anyone who wants to defeat Russia knows history”. Lavrov says he does not see the need to restart relations with the West and wants to develop relations with China.

“Maybe they are [o Ocidente] I would like to propose something to restart the relationship and we will seriously consider whether we need it or not. “

“Russia must ‘fail’, ‘Russia must be defeated’ and Russia must be ‘defeated on the battlefield,'” the minister said during the “100 questions to the leader” initiative, which was quoted by the RIA as critical of Western politicians. Because nothing is known about history.

“They make wrong decisions about what Russia is like in the past and what it is today,” he said.

Lavrov added that the conflict in Ukraine had brought to light “Russophobia” in the West, the minister said.