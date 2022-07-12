Angola intercepts more than €4.2 billion in suspected money laundering operations in 2021 – Observer

The Angolan Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has ordered a total of 102.5 billion kwanzas (232 million euros) and 31 suspected money laundering operations worth 4.2 billion euros in 2021.

The FIU’s annual activity report for 2021, discussed this Tuesday by Lusa, revealed that the body last year authorized material institutions, including commercial banks, to block 31 operations, following previous authorization requests.

These operations have a global value of 102,522,884,433 Kwanzaas and 4,242,260,711 Euros.

According to the report, more than 50% of these pre-authorization requests are Competent body approval confirmed opened their respective investigative procedures.

As for notifications of cash transactions, the FIU says it has identified the number of banks approved by the supervisor in 2021. “No change” Compared to 2020.

The FIU insists that at least 26 commercial banks are recognized and operational, and of that number, only 23 banks “have an obligation to report financial transactions.”

The organization reports that in 2021, an increase of more than 350 was recorded in reports of suspicious activities (DOS) and, on the other hand, a slight decrease in reports of identity of designated persons (DIPD).

“Yet during the same period, the FIU handled 59% of the communications received by dissemination to the competent bodies of the organs,” the document states.

Although the requirements for the implementation of DOS or DIPD are not met, but information is still believed to be relevant to preventing and combating money laundering, the FIU explains, companies may send voluntary communications to this system. Communications (SCs).

During the period under review, FIU has seen an increase in the number of national ECs and a decrease in these communications at the international level, the report said.

A total of 136 requests for information were issued by FIU to national institutions in 2021. Feedback In 111 of them: “It should be noted that the number of requests made at the national level continues to exceed international requests”.

The document, signed by FIU’s former director general Francisca de Brito, says it is supported by Presidential Decree No. 2/18, which was dismissed by Angolan President João Lorenzo last April and replaced by Gilberto Cabeza. 11 January.

FIU is the responsibility central organization Coordinating and implementing policies to prevent and combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Angola.