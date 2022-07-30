An uncontrolled Chinese rocket has already re-entered the atmosphere. Videos of the falling debris are already going viral on social media – Watcher

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



The Chinese manned space agency advanced on social network Weibo and the US Space Command confirmed on Twitter: The Chinese rocket Long March 5B re-entered Earth’s atmosphere this Saturday. Portugal was initially on its way. But because it was an uncontrolled fall, it was difficult to know precisely whether or not its debris would land in a populated area. According to the US Space Command, re-entry into the Indian Ocean took place at 5:45 pm (Lisbon time).

The Chinese manned space agency confirms that most of the wreckage has been cleared as it re-enters the Sulu Sea shared by Malaysia and the Philippines.

#USSPACECOM We can confirm that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered the Indian Ocean on 7/30 at approximately 10:45 am MDT. We recommend you #PRC For more details on the technical aspects of replay such as potential debris dispersion+ impact location. — US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) July 30, 2022

Many videos of this moment are already doing the rounds on the internet.

US space agency NASA has criticized China for failing to share information. Administrator Bill Nelson said that all countries should share this type of information in advance, “to allow reliable predictions of the potential risk of debris impact, particularly heavy vehicles like the Long March 5B.” carries significant risk of loss of life and property.”

The Chinese Long March 5B booster saw its re-entry via Kuching, Malaysia pic.twitter.com/s18CegTB5C — DJ Cooney ???????????? (@TJ_Cooney) July 30, 2022

In recent days, many predictions of rocket re-entry have been made, but, Even the day before the crash, there was doubt whether the wreckage would land in the Indian Ocean, Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. With Portugal at the crossroads.

In Malaysia, many people from the state of Sarawak shared their videos on social media.