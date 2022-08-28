An isolated and dishonest president





































Brazil’s period of military rule from ’64 to ’85 is still in this year’s election debate. The president, who was nine years old at the time of the revolution, has been called a nostalgic. But the numbers of the economy remain in popular memory because, in the 70s and 80s, at the height of the regime, the average growth of the Brazilian economy was 6%, and later, it reached half of this performance. Radicalization leads to an attempt to denigrate the military, which can actually be a destabilizing factor in an otherwise desirable environment. Repeatedly without any real basis that President Bolsonaro can stage a coup is malicious and completely implausible.

If the country eventually sinks into social upheaval or internal disorder, the military can intervene, but cannot keep a leader in office at the end of his term and losing an election. It was serious that eight prominent businessmen were arrested and raided in their homes to express their views on the moment the country was living in and the personal decision of a Supreme Court member. Not even in Putin’s Russia.

Once Lula is elected, a more realistic rationale may move in the direction of prompting surgical military intervention in an attempt to align with the Bolivarian regimes. But before that, the chance is zero. And probably, in this unlikely case, in the legal order of succession.

At this point, Lula’s electorate, indeed a president who continues to defy common sense, lost control under the pressure of opinion polls and criticism from the national media. Even so, he insists on creating friction and isolates himself. Key allies among politicians have already expressed their opposition to the president’s doubts about the electronic voting machines that have been successfully used in 11 elections. The President doesn’t seem to be listening to anyone. Patina 30%. Lula, on the other hand, speaks less and less, assuring the businessmen of his intentions. Bolsonaro works for him.

Categories

• Two-time presidential candidate, minister for many years, Senator Jose Serra, 81, unqualified, re-elected, candidate for the House of Representatives. And he declared that he had assets of about 200 thousand euros. The declaration does not include a residence in the name of his daughter, who lives in Sao Paulo. Serra is already responsible for deposits in Switzerland.

• Businessman Jose Cuttrell, 75, died in London, where he lived, the biggest producer and exporter of orange juice in Brazil, a champion of the industry. Cutrale has long been a key supplier to Coca-Cola’s global brands Minute Maid and Simply Orange.

• Two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi has dual citizenship and is running as an Italian Senate candidate for one of the two seats available to Italians in Latin America. Fittipaldi belongs to the Fratelli Italia party.

• Bolsonaro was finally able to double Petrobras and gasoline in Brazil to one euro.

• Lula da Silva insists that central bank independence can be reviewed. He had already spoken out against the spending cap.

• Interest rates in Brazil are lower than in Turkey and Argentina. But Peru and Colombia can be tackled in the coming weeks.

• Regarding the military parade announced on Av. In Atlantica, Copacabana, the president canceled the traditional parade through the veto of the chamber and the military. Bolsonaro has called for a demonstration in the afternoon, without a march in Copacabana. The president announced the change without talking to the military and the Rio de Janeiro chamber. The Army, so as not to be confused with the election, and Chamber, because of the lack of armored vehicles on the ground, disagreed. Only Lula’s representation can save the president in the October 2 controversy.

• Former judge Sergio Moro, the most popular man in Brazil four years ago, is in danger of losing the Senate election. He gave up his 22-year career as a minister, was fired two years ago, was considered a presidential candidate, and is now a dubious candidate and running against Senator Alvaro Díaz, his godfather in getting into politics.

• Congonhas Airport in São Paulo becomes the management of AENA, a Spanish company owned by Madrid-based Adolfo Suarez.

• A massive 50-story building opened in Sao Paulo this week. The tower will be residential, commercial and hotel, one of the most populous in the city, and aims to secure residents with job options in the region.

• More than thirty thousand Brazilians withdrew their tax residency from the country this year. If Lula da Silva wins, this number could reach fifty thousand by December.



Rio de Janeiro, August 2022