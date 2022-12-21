America seizes enough fentanyl to kill every American

JN/Branches Today at 01:27

Authorities in the United States have seized enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of the country by 2022, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced this Tuesday, warning of the deadly risk posed by this synthetic opiate.

The drug agency said it seized 50.6 million counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and 4.5 tons of powdered fentanyl this year.

The DEA said the substance seized was “more than 379 million hazardous doses.”

Fentanyl, which accounted for only a small fraction of overdose deaths a decade ago, is now “the nation’s deadliest drug threat,” he noted.

“It is the most addictive synthetic opioid and is 50 times more potent than heroin. Two milligrams of fentanyl, the smallest amount that fits in the tip of penicillin, is considered a lethal dose,” the DEA noted.

According to official data, the drug was the leading cause of more than 107,000 deaths in the United States between July 2021 and June 2022.

Cheap and relatively easy to produce, fentanyl has outpaced prescription opiates and heroin in the illicit drug market.

According to the DEA, the main suppliers of fentanyl to the United States are the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

The cartels’ fentanyl is made in Mexico with chemicals “mainly from China,” the agency said.

According to the same source, some are distributed in the form of counterfeit drugs such as Percocet, OxyContin and Xanax.

About 60% of counterfeit fentanyl-containing drugs tested by the DEA contained life-threatening doses of the synthetic drug.

In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security was already considering classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, citing its “high toxicity and increasing availability of the drug.”