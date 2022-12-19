Against cannons, marching bands. Russian regiment to boost morale

Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, which Putin expected to end in days, has been ongoing for 10 months and shows no sign of ending. With winter already on the ground, Moscow is trying to boost the morale of its troops, frozen between a war they haven’t heard of and tough Ukrainian defenses. The solution is to march against the cannons… brass band.

Russia will send musicians to the frontline in Ukraine in a bid to boost the morale of its troops at war. The Russian Defense Ministry announced this week the creation of a “front-line creative brigade” that will include singers and musicians.

related to War in Ukraine. Kiev was targeted by more than 20 drone strikes Gera Another Russian oligarch has died under mysterious circumstances. He fell down the stairs Gera Russian soldiers were ordered to carry dress uniforms and medals to Kiev

The formation of this regiment was revealed to the world through a regular statement by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, MoD. According to the British document, “a significant vulnerability among Russian troops” fighting in Ukraine is low morale.

According to the MoD, the creative brigade is promoting the morale of troops with the historical connection of “military music and organized entertainment” and follows a public campaign asking for musical instrument donations.

Russian news website RBC revealed that it will be created by President Putin and military personnel recruited by “professional artists who have volunteered for military service”. This musical unit will have the task of maintaining “high morale and the political and psychological condition of the participants of the special military operation”.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says he visited the front lines. He “spoke to troops on the ground” at an advanced “command post,” according to a statement posted on the Telegram social network.

Shoigu “flew over areas where Russian troops were deployed and checked the forward positions of units in the special military task zone,” the Telegram note added. Information that cannot be independently verified. It is also unknown whether Shoigu actually moved forward with the battle.

The total number of Russian casualties in the war is unknown. About 100,000 Russian soldiers have died or been wounded since the start of the conflict, according to a Reuters news agency report.

According to the United Nations, the invasion of Ukraine killed 6,595 civilians and injured 10,189. The numbers confirmed and given to the United Nations agency are far from reality.

According to the UN, the military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has displaced more than 13 million people – more than six million internally displaced and more than 7.8 million have fled to European countries.