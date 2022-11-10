After Kiev and Kharkiv, Kherson is Putin’s third “biggest defeat”. But why does Zelensky ask for control? – Spectator

K is a letter that unites three key moments of the war in Ukraine. At the end of March 2022, the Russians gave up Kiev After six months, they left Kharkiv. This Wednesday, they will leave the city Kherson, especially on the right bank of the Dnipro River. These have been the Kremlin’s major military defeats since the start of the invasion, but this latest setback Staring as “The biggest geopolitical loss since the collapse of the Soviet Union”.

“Start the withdrawal of troops, take all measures to ensure the safe withdrawal of personnel, vehicles and troops across the Dnipro River,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday, in a way that confirmed the situation that some had found. Days ago: Russian troops left the city of KhersonOne of Moscow’s major achievements since its February invasion of Ukraine.

After “analyzing the current situation on the ground,” Russia’s decision was “not an easy one,” Sergei Surovykin, the general commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, admitted in a video of the moment the withdrawal was announced. However, the military official highlighted that it would allow Russian troops to “save lives” and protect their “combat readiness”. In addition, it will free Moscow troops “for operations of an offensive nature in other directions of special military operations”.

Pub • Continue reading below

This article is exclusive to our subscribers: subscribe now and benefit from unlimited reading and other benefits. If you are already a subscriber Start your session here🇧🇷 If you think this message is in error, please contact our customer support.